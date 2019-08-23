Home › kurdistan 24 › Nearly 40 injured in motorcycle bombing in Iraq’s Babil

Nearly 40 injured in motorcycle bombing in Iraq’s Babil

2019/08/23 | 23:50



No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.



On Thursday, Iraqi security forces announced that they had killed six Islamic State militants in the province of Diyala.



Read More: Iraqi army kills four suicide bombers, ISIS journalist in Diyala province



“Our forces managed to besiege and killed all of them,” read a statement. “Among them were four militants who were wearing suicide vest and their so-called journalist, who was found in possession of a camera.”



During the clashes, two Iraqi soldiers were killed and one more wounded, a local security source told Kurdistan 24.



In mid-July, a twin explosion claimed by the Islamic State rocked a place of worship located on the outskirts of Baghdad, with Iraqi media reporting that five people had been killed and 17 injured.



Read More: Several killed, injured in twin bombing of Shia neighborhood in Baghdad



That same day, another media outlet quoted security sources saying a third explosion was set off to the north of Baghdad that “killed one person and injured a number” of others.



On May 9, a deadly suicide bombing in the capital’s sprawling neighborhood of Sadr City claimed the lives of at least eight people and wounded another 15.



Although Iraq declared the military defeat of the Islamic State in December 2017, the terrorist group continues to carry out insurgency-style attacks in formerly liberated areas like Mosul, which it once declared its de-facto capital and also places it never controlled like Baghdad.



