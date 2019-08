Iraq, UK sign anti-ISIS military cooperation MoU

2019/08/24 | 00:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqsigned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Kingdom’s Ministry ofDefense (MoD) on Thursday, as Britain continues to train Iraqi security forcesin their ongoing battle against (ISIS) insurgency.Defenseminister Najah al-Shammari signed the agreement with British counterpart BenWallace in London on Thursday, according to an Iraqi Ministry of Defensereadout, with the aim of “developing military ties between the two countries.”ABritish MoD news release on Thursday termed the agreement a “future defenserelationship.”“Thisdocument is a signal of our commitment to continue to standshoulder-to-shoulder with Iraq until that danger [ISIS] has been diminished,and also to form a longer-term defense relationship,“ the release from Londonread.Theagreement “focuses on military education,” with the UK working with IraqiSecurity Forces to “develop their [Iraqi] intelligence structures and providewider training and development,” it added.Around500 British personnel are currently training Iraqi forces. To date, over100,000 Iraqi security personnel have been trained in “infantry, weaponsmaintenance, counter IED, medical and engineering skills,” according to theMoD.Itsforces undertook military action as part of the US-led anti-ISIS coalition,after the ISIS swept through Iraq and Syria in the summer of 2014. Coalitionairstrikes supported Iraqi and Kurdish forces in Iraq and Syria in theiradvances to retake territory from ISIS.Iraqannounced the territorial defeat of ISIS in December 2017, following a threeyears fight that left much of Iraq’s Sunni heartland devastated.However,Iraq and Syria are currently seeing resurgence in ISIS activity. The group hasreverted to sleeper cell operation and the use of insurgency tactics, includingambushes, kidnaps and killings of officials, tribal heads and civilians alike.ISIShas been particularly potent in Iraqi territory disputed by the KurdistanRegional Government (KRG) and Baghdad.Accordingto an August 2 Pentagon report, the group have been able to “rebuild in remoteterritory” and “recruit in these areas [Iraq’s northern and western provinces]using family and tribal connections.”Inan effort to quell the resurgence, Iraqi forces have conducted a host ofoperations in these areas in recent weeks.Despitethe threats posed by ISIS to Iraq, Iran-aligned politicians and militia leadershave previously called for the expulsion of foreign forces from the country. Iraq’sPrime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi has defended the US-led presence in Iraq,asserting that it is present with government permission.InThursday’s statement, Wallace admitted that the threat posed by ISIS andal-Qaeda are “very real”. “Thework our personnel are doing in Iraq to help them combat the scourge ofterrorism is absolutely vital.”“Notonly are we making a valued international partner more self-sufficient for thefuture, but we are also keeping our own streets safer by suppressing the spreadof ISIS's evil ideology,” Wallace was quoted as saying.