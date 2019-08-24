عربي | كوردى


Iraq, UK sign anti-ISIS military cooperation MoU

Iraq, UK sign anti-ISIS military cooperation MoU
2019/08/24 | 00:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraq

signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Kingdom’s Ministry of

Defense (MoD) on Thursday, as Britain continues to train Iraqi security forces

in their ongoing battle against (ISIS) insurgency.Defense

minister Najah al-Shammari signed the agreement with British counterpart Ben

Wallace in London on Thursday, according to an Iraqi Ministry of Defense

readout, with the aim of “developing military ties between the two countries.”A

British MoD news release on Thursday termed the agreement a “future defense

relationship.”“This

document is a signal of our commitment to continue to stand

shoulder-to-shoulder with Iraq until that danger [ISIS] has been diminished,

and also to form a longer-term defense relationship,“ the release from London

read.The

agreement “focuses on military education,” with the UK working with Iraqi

Security Forces to “develop their [Iraqi] intelligence structures and provide

wider training and development,” it added.Around

500 British personnel are currently training Iraqi forces. To date, over

100,000 Iraqi security personnel have been trained in “infantry, weapons

maintenance, counter IED, medical and engineering skills,” according to the

MoD.Its

forces undertook military action as part of the US-led anti-ISIS coalition,

after the ISIS swept through Iraq and Syria in the summer of 2014. Coalition

airstrikes supported Iraqi and Kurdish forces in Iraq and Syria in their

advances to retake territory from ISIS.Iraq

announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in December 2017, following a three

years fight that left much of Iraq’s Sunni heartland devastated.However,

Iraq and Syria are currently seeing resurgence in ISIS activity. The group has

reverted to sleeper cell operation and the use of insurgency tactics, including

ambushes, kidnaps and killings of officials, tribal heads and civilians alike.ISIS

has been particularly potent in Iraqi territory disputed by the Kurdistan

Regional Government (KRG) and Baghdad.According

to an August 2 Pentagon report, the group have been able to “rebuild in remote

territory” and “recruit in these areas [Iraq’s northern and western provinces]

using family and tribal connections.”In

an effort to quell the resurgence, Iraqi forces have conducted a host of

operations in these areas in recent weeks.Despite

the threats posed by ISIS to Iraq, Iran-aligned politicians and militia leaders

have previously called for the expulsion of foreign forces from the country. Iraq’s

Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi has defended the US-led presence in Iraq,

asserting that it is present with government permission.In

Thursday’s statement, Wallace admitted that the threat posed by ISIS and

al-Qaeda are “very real”. “The

work our personnel are doing in Iraq to help them combat the scourge of

terrorism is absolutely vital.”“Not

only are we making a valued international partner more self-sufficient for the

future, but we are also keeping our own streets safer by suppressing the spread

of ISIS's evil ideology,” Wallace was quoted as saying.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW