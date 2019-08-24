Iraq, UK sign anti-ISIS military cooperation MoU

2019/08/24 | 00:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq
signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Kingdom’s Ministry of
Defense (MoD) on Thursday, as Britain continues to train Iraqi security forces
in their ongoing battle against (ISIS) insurgency.Defense
minister Najah al-Shammari signed the agreement with British counterpart Ben
Wallace in London on Thursday, according to an Iraqi Ministry of Defense
readout, with the aim of “developing military ties between the two countries.”A
British MoD news release on Thursday termed the agreement a “future defense
relationship.”“This
document is a signal of our commitment to continue to stand
shoulder-to-shoulder with Iraq until that danger [ISIS] has been diminished,
and also to form a longer-term defense relationship,“ the release from London
read.The
agreement “focuses on military education,” with the UK working with Iraqi
Security Forces to “develop their [Iraqi] intelligence structures and provide
wider training and development,” it added.Around
500 British personnel are currently training Iraqi forces. To date, over
100,000 Iraqi security personnel have been trained in “infantry, weapons
maintenance, counter IED, medical and engineering skills,” according to the
MoD.Its
forces undertook military action as part of the US-led anti-ISIS coalition,
after the ISIS swept through Iraq and Syria in the summer of 2014. Coalition
airstrikes supported Iraqi and Kurdish forces in Iraq and Syria in their
advances to retake territory from ISIS.Iraq
announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in December 2017, following a three
years fight that left much of Iraq’s Sunni heartland devastated.However,
Iraq and Syria are currently seeing resurgence in ISIS activity. The group has
reverted to sleeper cell operation and the use of insurgency tactics, including
ambushes, kidnaps and killings of officials, tribal heads and civilians alike.ISIS
has been particularly potent in Iraqi territory disputed by the Kurdistan
Regional Government (KRG) and Baghdad.According
to an August 2 Pentagon report, the group have been able to “rebuild in remote
territory” and “recruit in these areas [Iraq’s northern and western provinces]
using family and tribal connections.”In
an effort to quell the resurgence, Iraqi forces have conducted a host of
operations in these areas in recent weeks.Despite
the threats posed by ISIS to Iraq, Iran-aligned politicians and militia leaders
have previously called for the expulsion of foreign forces from the country. Iraq’s
Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi has defended the US-led presence in Iraq,
asserting that it is present with government permission.In
Thursday’s statement, Wallace admitted that the threat posed by ISIS and
al-Qaeda are “very real”. “The
work our personnel are doing in Iraq to help them combat the scourge of
terrorism is absolutely vital.”“Not
only are we making a valued international partner more self-sufficient for the
future, but we are also keeping our own streets safer by suppressing the spread
of ISIS's evil ideology,” Wallace was quoted as saying.
