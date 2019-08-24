عربي | كوردى


MOT: Around 1136 IDPs returned from Turkey

2019/08/24 | 01:05
Ministry of Transportation – MOT announced that over 1136 IDPs have returned from Turkey to their homelands in Iraq.



This number of IDPs is only for three months when the General Company of Transporting Passengers volunteered to collect the IDPs that were in different areas of Turkey in cooperation with Ministry of Migration and Displaced and the Ministry of foreign Affairs.









