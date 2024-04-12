Iraq announces Direct Flights to China

2024-04-12 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Ministry of Transport has announced that Iraqi Airways will re-start direct flights between Iraq and China in May. The inaugural direct flight will take off on May 4th from Baghdad International Airport, making a stop at Basra International Airport, before proceeding to Beijing Daxing International Airport. This marks the resumption of […]

