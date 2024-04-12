Bank of Baghdad joins KRG's Financial Inclusion Initiative

2024-04-12 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Following approval from the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), the KRG has announced that the Bank of Baghdad will join its 'MyAccount' financial inclusion initiative. In a statement, the KRG said: "Bank of Baghdad's participation will help increase banking products and services and accelerate the emergence of consumer credit for the people […]

