Sharqiya Group to launch Iraq's first SVOD Platform
2024-04-12 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

Accedo and Brightcove have joined forces with Al Sharqiya Group (Sharqiya) to elevate its 1001 OTT streaming service by introducing one of Iraq's first Subscription Video-On-Demand (SVOD) platforms, alongside live linear channels. Recognised as a leading media provider of factual and entertainment content in Iraq and the MENA region, Sharqiya's expansion through its support of […]

