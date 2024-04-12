Sharqiya Group to launch Iraq's first SVOD Platform

2024-04-12 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

Accedo and Brightcove have joined forces with Al Sharqiya Group (Sharqiya) to elevate its 1001 OTT streaming service by introducing one of Iraq's first Subscription Video-On-Demand (SVOD) platforms, alongside live linear channels. Recognised as a leading media provider of factual and entertainment content in Iraq and the MENA region, Sharqiya's expansion through its support of […]

