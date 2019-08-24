Al-Hakeem and McFeeters discuss Iraq-US relations

2019/08/24 | 01:05
INA – BAGHDAD
Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammed al-Hakeem invited the US chargé d'affaires in Baghdad Brian McFeeters for a mutual meeting.
Both have discussed the bilateral relations between Iraq and US and the means to enhance it in a favour of the people.
They also discussed the recent updates in Iraq and the region as well as files of military and intelligence cooperation in addition to counter-terrorism.
Al-Hakeem met the charge d'affaires due to the non-availability of the ambassador to Iraq meanwhile.
