Al-Hakeem and McFeeters discuss Iraq-US relations

2019/08/24 | 01:05
INA – BAGHDAD



Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammed al-Hakeem invited the US chargé d'affaires in Baghdad Brian McFeeters for a mutual meeting.



Both have discussed the bilateral relations between Iraq and US and the means to enhance it in a favour of the people.



They also discussed the recent updates in Iraq and the region as well as files of military and intelligence cooperation in addition to counter-terrorism.



Al-Hakeem met the charge d'affaires due to the non-availability of the ambassador to Iraq meanwhile.









