Zarif threatens Iranian protesters in Stockholm to death
2019/08/24 | 05:40
Javad Zarif, the Foreign

Minister of the religious dictatorship ruling Iran, threatened Iranian

protesters in Stockholm to death, brazenly boasting that the regime’s agents

and operatives would not let them live for a minute and eat them alive.In an interview with the state-run Press TV, he railed at Iranian

protesters demanding his expulsion from Sweden. “Ask any of those individuals

standing outside to attend any meetings with Iranians (meaning the regime’s

Revolutionary Guards and agents) and then see whether they would survive. They

would not stay alive for a minute…. They cannot even stay in Iraq because the

people of Iraq (meaning the regime’s proxies in that country) will eat them

alive.”As such, Zarif reveals his own murderous nature and that of the

mullahs’ medieval regime, which has executed 120,000 dissidents on political

charges in the past four decades.When the mullahs’ Foreign Minister threatens Iranian protesters to

death in Stockholm, one can imagine what is happening in the regime’s prisons

and torture chambers and how dissidents and political prisoners are being

treated.Zarif’s remarks show once again that receiving the mullahs’

Foreign Minister emboldens the regime to engage in terrorism, murder and

warmongering, and clearly runs counter to the interests of the Iranian people,

who are seeking the ruling theocracy’s overthrow and the establishment of

democracy and popular sovereignty in Iran.



