Zarif threatens Iranian protesters in Stockholm to death

2019/08/24 | 05:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Javad Zarif, the ForeignMinister of the religious dictatorship ruling Iran, threatened Iranianprotesters in Stockholm to death, brazenly boasting that the regime’s agentsand operatives would not let them live for a minute and eat them alive.In an interview with the state-run Press TV, he railed at Iranianprotesters demanding his expulsion from Sweden. “Ask any of those individualsstanding outside to attend any meetings with Iranians (meaning the regime’sRevolutionary Guards and agents) and then see whether they would survive. Theywould not stay alive for a minute…. They cannot even stay in Iraq because thepeople of Iraq (meaning the regime’s proxies in that country) will eat themalive.”As such, Zarif reveals his own murderous nature and that of themullahs’ medieval regime, which has executed 120,000 dissidents on politicalcharges in the past four decades.When the mullahs’ Foreign Minister threatens Iranian protesters todeath in Stockholm, one can imagine what is happening in the regime’s prisonsand torture chambers and how dissidents and political prisoners are beingtreated.Zarif’s remarks show once again that receiving the mullahs’Foreign Minister emboldens the regime to engage in terrorism, murder andwarmongering, and clearly runs counter to the interests of the Iranian people,who are seeking the ruling theocracy’s overthrow and the establishment ofdemocracy and popular sovereignty in Iran.