Zarif threatens Iranian protesters in Stockholm to death

2019/08/24 | 05:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Javad Zarif, the Foreign
Minister of the religious dictatorship ruling Iran, threatened Iranian
protesters in Stockholm to death, brazenly boasting that the regime’s agents
and operatives would not let them live for a minute and eat them alive.In an interview with the state-run Press TV, he railed at Iranian
protesters demanding his expulsion from Sweden. “Ask any of those individuals
standing outside to attend any meetings with Iranians (meaning the regime’s
Revolutionary Guards and agents) and then see whether they would survive. They
would not stay alive for a minute…. They cannot even stay in Iraq because the
people of Iraq (meaning the regime’s proxies in that country) will eat them
alive.”As such, Zarif reveals his own murderous nature and that of the
mullahs’ medieval regime, which has executed 120,000 dissidents on political
charges in the past four decades.When the mullahs’ Foreign Minister threatens Iranian protesters to
death in Stockholm, one can imagine what is happening in the regime’s prisons
and torture chambers and how dissidents and political prisoners are being
treated.Zarif’s remarks show once again that receiving the mullahs’
Foreign Minister emboldens the regime to engage in terrorism, murder and
warmongering, and clearly runs counter to the interests of the Iranian people,
who are seeking the ruling theocracy’s overthrow and the establishment of
democracy and popular sovereignty in Iran.
