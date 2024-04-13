Prominent Kurdish politician Rahim Farhmand passes away: A legacy of reform and advocacy

2024-04-13 05:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prominent Kurdish politician Rahim Farhmand, founder and secretary of the United Kurdish Front in Iran, passed away after a battle with illness in a hospital in Turkiye.

A close associate of the deceased told Shafaq News Agency that Farhmand, who was over seventy years old, requested to be laid to rest in Kurdistan, Turkiye.

Farhmand, one of the founders of the Kurdish University based in Tehran in the 1990s, was born in Mahabad in Iranian Kurdistan. He earned a doctoral degree in dentistry from Russia.

He co-founded the United Kurdish Front in 2004 with several political activists and figures.

Farhmand made attempts to form an electoral list for the Iranian parliament and the Tehran City Council.

He also worked on establishing the "Bright Future Party" and applied for a work permit from the Iranian Interior Ministry, but he did not receive it until his passing.

Known for his reformist approach, he advocated for Kurdish rights through legal and civil frameworks.