Home › Baghdad Post › Norway ‘considering’ how to help guard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz

Norway ‘considering’ how to help guard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz

2019/08/24 | 05:40



Norway's foreign minister said on Thursday it was



deliberating how to respond to a U.S proposal on forming an international



mission to safeguard shipping in the Gulf.



Speaking at a joint news conference with her Iranian



counterpart, Eriksen Soereide said the government was "considering a



number of different measures" and would make an assessment based on



information it gathered.



So far, Britain, Australia and Bahrain have joined the U.S.-led



security mission to protect merchant vessels travelling through the Strait of



Hormuz, a vital gateway for global oil supplies.











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Norway's foreign minister said on Thursday it wasdeliberating how to respond to a U.S proposal on forming an internationalmission to safeguard shipping in the Gulf.Speaking at a joint news conference with her Iraniancounterpart, Eriksen Soereide said the government was "considering anumber of different measures" and would make an assessment based oninformation it gathered.So far, Britain, Australia and Bahrain have joined the U.S.-ledsecurity mission to protect merchant vessels travelling through the Strait ofHormuz, a vital gateway for global oil supplies.