Norway ‘considering’ how to help guard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz
2019/08/24 | 05:40
Norway's foreign minister said on Thursday it was

deliberating how to respond to a U.S proposal on forming an international

mission to safeguard shipping in the Gulf.

Speaking at a joint news conference with her Iranian

counterpart, Eriksen Soereide said the government was "considering a

number of different measures" and would make an assessment based on

information it gathered.

So far, Britain, Australia and Bahrain have joined the U.S.-led

security mission to protect merchant vessels travelling through the Strait of

Hormuz, a vital gateway for global oil supplies.





