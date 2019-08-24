Norway ‘considering’ how to help guard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz

2019/08/24 | 05:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Norway's foreign minister said on Thursday it was
deliberating how to respond to a U.S proposal on forming an international
mission to safeguard shipping in the Gulf.
Speaking at a joint news conference with her Iranian
counterpart, Eriksen Soereide said the government was "considering a
number of different measures" and would make an assessment based on
information it gathered.
So far, Britain, Australia and Bahrain have joined the U.S.-led
security mission to protect merchant vessels travelling through the Strait of
Hormuz, a vital gateway for global oil supplies.
