Putin orders reciprocal Russian response to US missile test

2019/08/24 | 06:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered a
like-for-like response to a recent U.S. missile test, which he said showed that
Washington aimed to deploy previously banned missiles around the world.The Pentagon said on Monday it had tested a conventionally-configured
cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500 km (310 miles) of
flight, its first such test since the demise of a landmark nuclear pact this
month.Washington formally withdrew from the Cold War-era
Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) on Aug. 2 after accusing Moscow
of violating it, a charge dismissed by the Kremlin.The pact had prohibited
land-based missiles with a range of 310-3,400 miles, reducing the ability of
both countries to launch a nuclear strike at short notice.Putin told his Security
Council on Friday that Russia could not stand idly by, and that U.S. talk of
deploying new missiles in the Asia-Pacific region “affects our core interests
as it is close to Russia’s borders”.U.S. Defense Secretary Mark
Esper said this month he was in favor of placing ground-launched
intermediate-range missiles in Asia relatively soon, and Putin complained this
week that the United States was now in a position to deploy its new land-based
missile in Romania and Poland.“All this leaves no doubts that the real intention of the United
States (in exiting the INF pact) was to ... untie its hands to deploy
previously banned missiles in different regions of the world,” said Putin.“We have never wanted, do not
want and will not be drawn into a costly, economically destructive arms race.
That said, in the light of unfolding circumstances, I’m ordering the Defence
Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and other appropriate agencies to analyze the
threat to our country posed by U.S. actions, and to take exhaustive measures to
prepare a reciprocal response.”Despite his order, Putin said
Russia remained open to talks with the United States aimed at restoring trust
and strengthening international security.The United States has said it
has no imminent plans to deploy new land-based missiles in Europe.
