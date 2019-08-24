عربي | كوردى


Putin orders reciprocal Russian response to US missile test

2019/08/24 | 06:50
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered a

like-for-like response to a recent U.S. missile test, which he said showed that

Washington aimed to deploy previously banned missiles around the world.The Pentagon said on Monday it had tested a conventionally-configured

cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500 km (310 miles) of

flight, its first such test since the demise of a landmark nuclear pact this

month.Washington formally withdrew from the Cold War-era

Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) on Aug. 2 after accusing Moscow

of violating it, a charge dismissed by the Kremlin.The pact had prohibited

land-based missiles with a range of 310-3,400 miles, reducing the ability of

both countries to launch a nuclear strike at short notice.Putin told his Security

Council on Friday that Russia could not stand idly by, and that U.S. talk of

deploying new missiles in the Asia-Pacific region “affects our core interests

as it is close to Russia’s borders”.U.S. Defense Secretary Mark

Esper said this month he was in favor of placing ground-launched

intermediate-range missiles in Asia relatively soon, and Putin complained this

week that the United States was now in a position to deploy its new land-based

missile in Romania and Poland.“All this leaves no doubts that the real intention of the United

States (in exiting the INF pact) was to ... untie its hands to deploy

previously banned missiles in different regions of the world,” said Putin.“We have never wanted, do not

want and will not be drawn into a costly, economically destructive arms race.

That said, in the light of unfolding circumstances, I’m ordering the Defence

Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and other appropriate agencies to analyze the

threat to our country posed by U.S. actions, and to take exhaustive measures to

prepare a reciprocal response.”Despite his order, Putin said

Russia remained open to talks with the United States aimed at restoring trust

and strengthening international security.The United States has said it

has no imminent plans to deploy new land-based missiles in Europe.



