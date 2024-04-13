USD/IQD rate steadies in Baghdad, surges in Erbil

2024-04-13 23:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) maintained a steady rate in Baghdad while climbing in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 148,200 IQD to 100$ in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 149,250 and 147,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the stock exchange remains closed during official holidays. However, the dollar increased with selling prices reaching 148,250 IQD and buying prices at 147,900 IQD per $100.