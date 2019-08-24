عربي | كوردى


Obamas make their Hollywood movie debut with 'American Factory'

2019/08/24 | 06:50
Barack and Michelle Obama made their Hollywood debut on

Wednesday with a documentary set in industrial Ohio that film reviewers are

calling compelling and timely.“American Factory,” the story of what

happened when a Chinese company took over an abandoned General Motors plant, is

the first product of a multi-year collaboration between Netflix (NFLX.O) and Higher Ground, the production company formed last

year by the former U.S. president and first lady.“A good story gives you the

chance to better understand someone else’s life. It can help you find common

ground. And it’s why Michelle and I were drawn to Higher Ground’s first film,”

Obama said in a Twitter posting on Wednesday.The documentary traces the

lives of thousands of workers laid off from their auto jobs in Moraine, Ohio,

in the 2008 recession, some of whom were hired six years later by Chinese

company Fuyao Glass America to make automotive glass in the same plant.The Washington Post called

“American Factory,” which arrived on Netflix on Wednesday, “a perfect vehicle

for (Higher Ground’s) mission to lift up stories from underrepresented groups.”“We want people to be able to

get outside of themselves and experience and understand the lives of somebody

else,” Obama told filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar in a promotional

video released by Netflix.Michelle Obama told the

filmmakers she was particularly struck by the opening scenes of workers on the

factory floor.“That was my background, that

was my father,” she said.“One of the many things I

love about this film... is that you let people tell their own story. “American

Factory’ doesn’t come in with a perspective; it’s not an editorial.”The Los Angeles Times called

the documentary “compelling,” and pop culture website Vox.com said it was “a

fascinating peek into the challenges of globalization.” It received a 97%

approval rate on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.Under the Netflix deal,

Higher Ground will produce, curate and acquire content for distribution on the

streaming service. The value of the deal is not known.Upcoming programming will

include an adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Frederick Douglass:

Prophet of Freedom” by David W. Blight about the slavery abolitionist, a period

drama set in the fashion world and a series for pre-schoolers focusing on

healthy eating.



