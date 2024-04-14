Iraq News Now

PM's US Visit and Its Implications for Iraq's Future
2024-04-14 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Yerevan Saeed, for The Wilson Center. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Prime Minister Sudani's Pivotal US Visit and Its Implications for Iraq's Future Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani's White House visit will discuss US forces in Iraq, sanctions, and bilateral relations. […]

