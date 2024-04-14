Iraq Parliament without Speaker for Five Months

2024-04-14 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Adam Lucente for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq still without parliament speaker five months after Halbusi's ouster Previous parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi was removed from office in November, and parliament has yet to agree on a […]

