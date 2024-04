2024-04-14 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. CEO World magazine has ranked Iraq 93rd out of 199 countries in its index of World's Best Countries To Invest In Or Do Business For 2024. This puts it behind neighbours such as Iran and Kuwait, but ahead of Jordan and Syria. Singapore, United Kingdom and Taiwan take the top three places. […]

