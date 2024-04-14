Iraqi PM Al-Sudani travels to the US to meet with President Biden

2024-04-14 05:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani left Baghdad on Saturday for the United States, his office said, where he will meet with the US president as regional tensions flare. US President Joe Biden is due to receive the Iraqi leader on Monday to “coordinate on common priorities” and discuss the “evolution of the […]

