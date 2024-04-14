Biden condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel, promises diplomatic response

2024-04-14 07:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Washington (IraqiNews.com) – In a statement, President Joe Biden condemned Iran’s recent attacks on Israel, terming them “unprecedented” and issuing a pledge for a diplomatic response. Swiftly responding to the escalating tensions, the US military bolstered its presence in the region, signaling unwavering support for its ally’s security. “I condemn these attacks in the strongest […]

