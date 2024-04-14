Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraq ranks 5th in crude oil exporting countries

Iraq ranks 5th in crude oil exporting countries

Iraq ranks th in crude oil exporting countries
Iraq ranks 5th in crude oil exporting countries
2024-04-14 10:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq, the world’s fifth-largest oil producer, continues to have a key place in the oil export industry. This makes Iraq the second-largest Middle Eastern exporter, with oil revenues predicted to have reached $111 billion in 2022, accounting for 7.62% of total exports. Iraq’s oil reserves remain a critical resource for its economy, […]

The post Iraq ranks 5th in crude oil exporting countries appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links