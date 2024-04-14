2024-04-14 11:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – According to Iraq’s aviation authorities, security threats have been resolved. Following late-night airspace closures on Saturday due to Iran’s drone and missile assaults on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon announced on Sunday that they were resumed and reopened. Iran retaliated against Israel by firing missiles and sending destructive drones into Israel, marking […]

The post Iraq reopens airspace after Iran attacks appeared first on Iraqi News.