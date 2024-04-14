3 foreign companies bid for the Baghdad Metro project

2024-04-14 18:00:16 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Haider Makiya, revealed last week that four foreign companies submitted requests to implement the Baghdad Metro and Najaf-Karbala train projects. In a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Makiya explained that three foreign companies have sought to engage in the Baghdad metro project […]

