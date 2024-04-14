Iraqi government launches initiative to vaccinate 7.5 million children

2024-04-14 20:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – To shield kids from the infectious illnesses measles, mumps, and rubella, the Iraqi Ministry of Health launched on Sunday a large national vaccination campaign in partnership with UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO). The goal of this program, which finishes on April 25, 2024, is to reach over 7.5 million young […]

