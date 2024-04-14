2024-04-14 21:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq’s President Abdel Latif Rashid on Sunday called for a “reduction of tensions” in the Middle East after an unprecedented Iranian attack on Israel, warning against the “spread of conflict”. In light of “the latest developments in the region and their repercussions”, Rashid emphasized in a statement “the need to stop the aggression […]

The post Iraq’s President calls for reduction of tensions in the Middle East appeared first on Iraqi News.