US dollar climbs against dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

2024-04-15 02:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates ?f the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar climbed ?n Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According t? Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates edged higher with the closure ?f the central Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges ?n Baghdad, settling at 148,700 dinars for every 100 dollars—300 dinars above the morning rates.

Our correspondent noted the prices at currency exchange stores ?n Baghdad, with the selling rate at 149,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 147,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 148,850 dinars for every 100 dollars and the buying price at 148,650 dinars.