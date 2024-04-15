2024-04-15 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

The UK Integrated Security Fund (UKISF) for Iraq invites bids by 3 May 2024 for a programme to strengthen civil society organisations working on women, peace and security issues in the Federal and Kurdistan regions of Iraq. Overview In 2021, British Embassy Baghdad established the successful Women's Voices First programme, which runs until May 2024. […]

The post UK Invites Bids to Strengthen Civil Society in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.