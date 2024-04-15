Iraq News Now

More details of Bauer Irrigation Contract in Iraq

2024-04-15 04:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Agriculture has issued more details of the major contract it has signed with the Austrian company Bauer, a maker of irrigation equipment. A spokesperson told state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA): The Ministry announced a contract for 12,000 pivot sprinklers to be delivered this year. The value of the purchase […]

