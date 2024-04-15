Iraq News Now

Iraqi PM, Saudi Crown Prince discuss regional stability
2024-04-15 09:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In a recent telephone conversation between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the focus was on the evolving security landscape in the Middle East. Specifically, the leaders delved into the intricate dynamics between Iran and Israel, recognizing […]

