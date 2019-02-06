Man broke into Taylor Swift's home gets 6 months in jail

2019/02/06 | 18:40
A man who broke into Taylor Swift's townhouse in New York
City and took a nap has been sentenced to six months in jail.The New York Post's Page Six reports that 22-year-old Roger
Alvarado, of Homestead, Florida, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to
criminal contempt and attempted burglary.The Post says Alvarado plans to return to Florida after his
jail stint, which is nearly finished, and serve five years' probation. He must
also complete a mental-health program.Officers found Alvarado asleep in the pop star's home in the
Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan in April. Police say he had also used her
shower. Swift was not home during the break-in.Alvarado had been arrested at the same address last February
on charges of breaking the front door with a shovel.
