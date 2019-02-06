عربي | كوردى
Man broke into Taylor Swift's home gets 6 months in jail
2019/02/06 | 18:40
A man who broke into Taylor Swift's townhouse in New York

City and took a nap has been sentenced to six months in jail.The New York Post's Page Six reports that 22-year-old Roger

Alvarado, of Homestead, Florida, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to

criminal contempt and attempted burglary.The Post says Alvarado plans to return to Florida after his

jail stint, which is nearly finished, and serve five years' probation. He must

also complete a mental-health program.Officers found Alvarado asleep in the pop star's home in the

Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan in April. Police say he had also used her

shower. Swift was not home during the break-in.Alvarado had been arrested at the same address last February

on charges of breaking the front door with a shovel.

