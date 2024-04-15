Iraq maintains its 30th rank with the largest gold reserves

2024-04-15 18:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The World Gold Council revealed on Monday that Iraq maintained its position as the 30th-largest gold-holding country out of 100 countries, as its gold possessions remained 142.6 tons, representing 8.4 percent of the rest of its other reserves. In its latest report issued in April, the World Gold Council said that the […]

