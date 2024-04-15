Iraqi PM confirms strategic framework agreement is a roadmap to promote Iraqi-US ties

2024-04-15 21:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, reaffirmed on Monday that the strategic framework agreement serves as a roadmap for the future development of Iraq-US ties. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of his official visit to the United States, […]

