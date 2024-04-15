Tourism flourishes in Kurdistan with over 1.7 Million visitors in 2024Q1

2024-04-15 22:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's tourism industry has experienced remarkable growth in 2024, welcoming over 1.7 million visitors in the first quarter,

Ibrahim Abdul Majeed, the media officer at the Kurdistan Tourism Board, said on Monday.

He noted that the Eid al-Fitr holiday period, spanning from April 8 to 13, witnessed a particularly significant influx of tourists, with over 200,000 individuals seeking respite in the region's ambiance.

The majority of visitors came from central and southern Iraq, Iran, Turkey, and other neighboring countries, drawn by Kurdistan's unique blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and warm hospitality.

Domestic tourists within the Kurdistan Region, estimated at 150,000 individuals, also contributed to the tourism boom, with many enjoying the region's beaches, historical sites, and recreational activities.

"The region boasts over 3,100 tourist facilities and 1,075 accommodation options, catering to a wide variety of traveler preferences," he said.