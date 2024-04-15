Iraqi parliament to amend election law ahead of potential early polls: lawmaker

2024-04-15 22:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament will soon revise the election law in a bid to lay groundwork for potential early elections, Lawmaker Yasser al-Husseini, leader of al-Amal parliamentary bloc, revealed on Monday.

Al-Yassiri hinted at what he called "a movement" within the parliament to collect signatures from lawmakers who approve amending the election law and holding a early elections in the country.

"Many blocs have demanded amending the election law," he said. "However, each bloc seeks the amendments that suits its political preferences. Some advocate for reinstating multi-districts, while others call for abolishing the Sainte-Laguë system."

"Some lawmakers demand that public officials should resign from their jobs six months prior to the election if they seek to take part," he continued ."The amendments had been submitted to the parliament's presidency, yet there has been no response, and it remains undiscussed in the Council."

The legislative elections held in Iraq in 2021 were conducted earlier than scheduled, following extensive protests in October 2019, subsequent to the ousting of the previous government led by Adel Abdul Mahdi. The outcomes of the recent elections resulted in the Coordination Framework assuming governance, following Muqtada al-Sadr's withdrawal. Subsequently, a second round of early elections was anticipated, yet the incumbent government has persisted since.

With approximately a year remaining in its fifth term, many politicians, notably those aligned with the Coordination Framework, have called for preparations for early parliamentary elections, citing "al-Sadr's inclination towards them."

Earlier this month, Shiite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr rebranded his party as the "Shiite National Movement," a development corroborated by a senior figure within the movement. This move, the source confirmed, reflects al-Sadr's endeavors towards "popular bases and the guidance of former Sadrist lawmaker.