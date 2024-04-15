Kurdistan's president: we support PM Al-Sudani's visit to the US

2024-04-15 22:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed optimism about the visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to the United States, declaring his "full" support for it.

"The Kurdistan Region looks forward with optimism to the visit of Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani to Washington. We fully support this visit and are confident that the interests of all Iraqis will be represented." President Barzani said on X, hoping that "there will be productive meetings that further develop relations between our countries."

Marking his first visit to the United States since assuming office in October 2022, Al-Sudani arrived in Washington on Sunday on an official visit, leading a high-ranking government and parliamentary delegation. He is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden this evening.

A government source unveiled to Shafaq News Agency details of Al-Sudani's visit to Washington, which marks a diplomatic endeavor.

According to the source, the 5-day visit encompasses three states, Washington, Michigan, and Houston, "showcasing a comprehensive engagement with various sectors and stakeholders."

"Al-Sudani is scheduled to meet with key figures, including US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, at the Pentagon to delve into crucial bilateral matters." The source explained.

Additionally, Al-Sudani's itinerary includes sessions with representatives from US energy companies and engagements with the Iraqi community across the visited states "to foster deeper ties and explore avenues for collaboration beyond traditional diplomatic spheres."