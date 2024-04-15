Iraq News Now

Blinken informs Iraq’s Deputy PM that US doesn’t want escalation with Iran

2024-04-15 22:20:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Washington – The United States does not want to see any escalation in hostilities with Iran, but will continue to defend Israel after it was attacked by Tehran, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. “We don’t seek escalation, but we’ll continue to support the defense of Israel and to protect our personnel in the […]

