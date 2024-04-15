2024-04-15 22:20:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The meetings of the joint Higher Coordinating Committee (HCC) between Iraq and the United States regarding the activation of the strategic framework agreement began on Monday. The Iraqi delegation was headed by the Iraqi Minister of Planning, Muhammad Tamim, and the US delegation was headed by the US Secretary of State, Antony […]

The post HCC meetings between Iraq and US kick off appeared first on Iraqi News.