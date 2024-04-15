Iraqi PM tells US President that Iraq is shifting from a military alliance to economic ties with the US

2024-04-15 23:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Washington (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, met on Monday with the US President, Joe Biden, in the White House in the US capital, Washington DC. Al-Sudani stated that Iraq is attempting to transition from a military alliance to a comprehensive partnership with the United States, emphasizing the significance of his visit […]

