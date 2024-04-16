Biden, Sudani Meet at White House

2024-04-16 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday. In a joint statement after the meeting, the two highlighed a number of business-related points: Iraq's Financial and Banking Reform: President Biden and Prime Minister Sudani discussed Iraq's efforts to reform its financial and […]

