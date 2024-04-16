2024-04-16 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Michael Knights, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Kataib Hezbollah is Part of Iraq's PMF U.S.-designated terrorist group KH [Kataib Hezbollah] is the most significant player inside the Popular Mobilization Forces [PMF], which […]

The post Kataib Hezbollah is Part of Iraq's PMF first appeared on Iraq Business News.