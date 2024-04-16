Iraqi PM meets with US Defense Secretary

2024-04-16 04:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, visited on Monday the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, where he met with the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. Al-Sudani reaffirmed the government’s desire to keep the two countries’ relations intact, noting that ten years had passed since the international coalition was […]

