Business owners to learn how to protect business against unscrupulous employees

2024-04-16

Dubai - Conferences on internal threat protection for business owners and executives, who are willing to quickly and efficiently protect their companies against internal threats will take place on 14th of May in Dubai and on 16th of May in Abu-Dhabi. On average, companies in the Middle East region lose $ 8 mln. annually due to data breaches, according to the 2023 Cost of a Data Breach Report by IBM. In the UAE 72% of organizations experienced data leaks due to insiders’ actions. Besides data leaks, internal risks also include corporate espionage, theft, fraud etc., and 91% of companies face such threats. During the conference, experts in the sphere of information security will reveal methods for exposure of internal threats and explain, how to ensure protection.

The conference organizer is SearchInform – the leading information security and risk management solutions vendor, the first internal threat protection service provider in the UAE. Business owners, executives, IT and IS experts are invited to take part in the conference.

During the conference, experts in the sphere of business protection will make presentations and reveal:

What threats do the human factor related issues pose to businesses?

Which tools ensure protection against cases of corporate fraud, theft and data leaks by employees?

How are investigations of incidents, caused by employees’ actions are performed?

How to perform audit of internal risks without additional expenses?

What you will learn about your business after one month of the service usage.

The representatives of companies, which have already tested the service by SearchInform and managed to prevent internal incidents will take part in the conference as well and make a presentation. Participants of the conference will have a chance to communicate with the company executives and practicing IS analysts and get a consultation regarding ensuring internal security.

Participation in the conference is free of charge. To receive the invitation, please follow the link and register to the conference.

About the company:

SearchInform is information security and risk management products vendor, one of the industry leader and the first internal threat protection service provider in the UAE. More than 4,000 companies across 20+ countries are SearchInform clients. Today, the team has products and services for comprehensive protection against insider threats at all levels of corporate information systems: FileAuditor (the DCAP class solution); DLP system with extended functionality; Risk Monitor (advanced platform for internal threat mitigation); SIEM system.

Contact:

Ken Romorosa

+971 58 210 8798

k.romorosa@searchinform.com