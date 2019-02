'The Sisters Brothers' Western wins big at Paris film awards

2019/02/06 | 18:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-"The Sisters Brothers" was the big winner at theParis foreign press film awards late Monday, taking best film, best director,and best cinematography.The Western starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly hadalready pipped Alfonso Cuaron and "Roma" to best director at theVenice film festival last year.It is the first film French director Jacques Audiard, bestknown for the Oscar-nominated "A Prophet", has made in the US.The other big winner was comedian Alex Lutz who won bestactor and best music for "Guy", his homage to the glories of French1970s pop music in which he also stars.Elodie Bouchez won best actress for "Pupille"("In Safe Hands"), an adoption drama which has been one of the bigFrench critical hits of the year, with Ophelie Bau winning best female newcomerfor her performance in "Mektoub My Love" by Abdellatif Kechiche of"Blue Is the Warmest Colour" fame.Best male newcomer was won by Felix Maritaud for hisremarkable turn as a male prostitute in "Sauvage". He had earlier wonthe rising star award at the Cannes film festival."Samouni Road", a partly animated film about anIsraeli atrocity in the Gaza Strip by Italian Stefano Savona, won bestdocumentary.