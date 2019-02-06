'The Sisters Brothers' Western wins big at Paris film awards

2019/02/06 | 18:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
"The Sisters Brothers" was the big winner at the
Paris foreign press film awards late Monday, taking best film, best director,
and best cinematography.The Western starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly had
already pipped Alfonso Cuaron and "Roma" to best director at the
Venice film festival last year.It is the first film French director Jacques Audiard, best
known for the Oscar-nominated "A Prophet", has made in the US.The other big winner was comedian Alex Lutz who won best
actor and best music for "Guy", his homage to the glories of French
1970s pop music in which he also stars.Elodie Bouchez won best actress for "Pupille"
("In Safe Hands"), an adoption drama which has been one of the big
French critical hits of the year, with Ophelie Bau winning best female newcomer
for her performance in "Mektoub My Love" by Abdellatif Kechiche of
"Blue Is the Warmest Colour" fame.Best male newcomer was won by Felix Maritaud for his
remarkable turn as a male prostitute in "Sauvage". He had earlier won
the rising star award at the Cannes film festival."Samouni Road", a partly animated film about an
Israeli atrocity in the Gaza Strip by Italian Stefano Savona, won best
documentary.
