'The Sisters Brothers' Western wins big at Paris film awards
2019/02/06 | 18:40
"The Sisters Brothers" was the big winner at the

Paris foreign press film awards late Monday, taking best film, best director,

and best cinematography.The Western starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly had

already pipped Alfonso Cuaron and "Roma" to best director at the

Venice film festival last year.It is the first film French director Jacques Audiard, best

known for the Oscar-nominated "A Prophet", has made in the US.The other big winner was comedian Alex Lutz who won best

actor and best music for "Guy", his homage to the glories of French

1970s pop music in which he also stars.Elodie Bouchez won best actress for "Pupille"

("In Safe Hands"), an adoption drama which has been one of the big

French critical hits of the year, with Ophelie Bau winning best female newcomer

for her performance in "Mektoub My Love" by Abdellatif Kechiche of

"Blue Is the Warmest Colour" fame.Best male newcomer was won by Felix Maritaud for his

remarkable turn as a male prostitute in "Sauvage". He had earlier won

the rising star award at the Cannes film festival."Samouni Road", a partly animated film about an

Israeli atrocity in the Gaza Strip by Italian Stefano Savona, won best

documentary.

