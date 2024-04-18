2024-04-18 00:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), leader Masoud Barzani, called on the international community and the United Nations to ensure fair and transparent elections that reflect the "true will of the Kurdish people."

Barzani's headquarters said the leader met the EU Ambassador to Iraq, Thomas Seiler, and discussed the political situation in Iraq and the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region.

"Leader Barzani highlighted the Kurdistan Democratic Party's longstanding commitment to democracy and elections, dating back to the 1991 uprising and the transition to constitutional legitimacy." The statement said.

The Kurdish leader "expressed concerns about the deprivation of components from elections, technical challenges, and potential manipulation of the election law." stressing the need for expedited resolution of these issues to ensure "fair and transparent elections that preserve democratic principles."

Barzani pointed out that more time is needed to overcome the challenges regarding the elections; therefore, He suggested, "postponing the elections for several months is preferable to conducting elections that do not uphold the rights of voters and components."

The European Union Ambassador praised Barzani's role in Iraq's political stability, affirming the "EU's commitment to addressing the Democratic Party's observations on election technicalities and component participation."

The statement noted that "the European Union and the United Nations agree that elections will not be democratic and successful without the participation of a major party like the Kurdistan Democratic Party."