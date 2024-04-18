US Supports Iraq in joining WTO

2024-04-18 00:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. At a meeting on Monday between Iraq's Minister of Planning, Mohammed Tameem, and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Iraq renewed its commitment to joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) and to protect intellectual property rights. The United States has pledged support for a series of projects under the International Visitor […]

