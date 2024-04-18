The Metropolitan Museum of Art returns Sumerian artifact to Iraq

2024-04-18 00:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, received on Tuesday a Sumerian artifact dating from the third millennium B.C. from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The artifact was handed over by representatives of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in the presence of the Iraqi Ambassador to […]

