Iraq denies involvement in Iran’s strike on Israel

2024-04-18 00:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, said on Tuesday that Baghdad had not received any reports that missiles or drones were launched from Iraq during the Iranian attack on Israel. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during a press interview with CNN in response to allegations made by the Israeli army that missiles […]

