Iraq, Czech Republic examine partnership opportunities

2024-04-18 00:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the Czech Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, discussed on Tuesday possible strategies to expand cooperation and create partnerships with Czech companies. The discussions took place during a meeting held in Washington DC, where Al-Sudani is paying an official visit to meet with the US President, […]

