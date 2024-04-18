2024-04-18 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Iraq of C-172 and AC/RC-208 Aircraft Contractor Logistics Support and Training and related equipment for an estimated cost of $140 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today. […]

The post Northrop Grumman Wins $140m Iraq Contract first appeared on Iraq Business News.