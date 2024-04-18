US to supply more Wheat to Iraq?

2024-04-18 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani has received the President of the U.S. Wheat Council, Mr. Vince Peterson, and his accompanying delegation. They discussed future cooperation in supplying wheat to Iraq of the highest quality and at suitable prices, aiming to produce flour beyond the uses of the ration card. The government has […]

