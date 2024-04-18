USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-04-18 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar recorded a downward trend in Baghdad and Erbil, with the opening of the stock exchange.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices decreased with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 148,100 IQD for every $100.

The selling prices in currency exchange shops reached 149,000 IQD, while the buying price was 147,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 148,300 IQD and the buying price at 148,200 IQD for $100.