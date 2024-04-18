U.S. firms propose airport rehabilitation and gas production boost in Iraq

2024-04-18 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani welcomed Ken West, President of Honeywell, and his delegation at his residence in Washington, D.C., early Thursday morning (Baghdad time).

The PM’s media office stated that the meeting discussed cooperation opportunities with Honeywell in the field of gas production development. Al-Sudani expressed Iraq's commitment to integrating modern technology into the oil industry and expanding Iraq’s capacities in producing and exporting oil products.

The Prime Minister invited the company to participate in completing the Basra Refinery, highlighting the government's readiness to provide all necessary facilitations for foreign companies operating in Iraq, supporting them, and preparing the necessary investment environment.

West expressed his company’s interest in expanding cooperation and partnerships with Iraq, in both government and private sector projects. He confirmed Honeywell's readiness to contribute to infrastructure projects, such as the rehabilitation of Baghdad International Airport in cooperation with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Nasiriyah Airport project, and providing services in constructing new cities.

Honeywell, under the sponsorship of the Prime Minister, had signed two memoranda of understanding with the representatives of the Iraqi private sector; the first concerning strategic trade exchange plans and associated gas industry, and the second in the field of technology and automation of oil fields.

Furthermore, the media office also stated that the Prime Minister received a delegation from Baker Hughes, early Thursday morning (Baghdad time).

The statement added that discussions during the meeting focused on the company's development initiatives in Iraq's oil and gas sector.

Al-Sudani emphasized the Iraqi government's “prioritization of gas projects to meet the needs of newly constructed power plants and to curb environmental damage caused by gas flaring.”

Additionally, the Prime Minister encouraged the company to contribute to the establishment of a chemical manufacturing plant for use in drilling and oil extraction operations.

The Baker Hughes delegation affirmed the company's readiness for further collaboration with the Iraqi government and private sector, expressing their willingness to implement smart solutions for the development and maintenance of oil and gas fields.

Notably, the Iraqi private sector has signed a memorandum of understanding with Baker Hughes in Washington regarding the use of smart solutions to halt gas flaring and enhance the development and maintenance of oil fields.

Al-Sudani arrived in Washington on Sunday on an official visit, leading a high-ranking government and parliamentary delegation. It is his first visit to the United States since assuming office in October 2022.